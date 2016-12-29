29 December 2016 Last updated at: 4:01 PM

Chief, Villagers arrested over land dispute

Group Village Headman Langa in Mchinji district together with four villagers are in police custody after they maliciously damaged by uprooting four acres of maize crop over wrangles of land disputes Malawi24 can report.

Police Public Relations Officer Kaitano Lubrino has confirmed of the news.

Group Village headman Langa had during the wee hours of December 15 ganged up with over twenty more villagers who went to Dikilani village in area of traditional Nyoka in Mchinji where a farm belonging to Mary Lungu is situated.

According to Lubrino upon reaching the farm it is alleged that the chief and his group armed with machetes, hoes and other weapons threatened Joseph Chirwa 38, who was working on the land to be dealt with and in fear he escaped for his dear life.

Lubrino told Malawi24 that the gang then started uprooting the maize crops before destroying four acres of land.

“The complainant who claims to own the land many years ago says she inherited the released farm which covers 36 acres of land from her parents.’’ Said Lubrino.

Following the development the police cornered the chief and was arrested on December 28 together with four others which include a woman and four men.

All the five suspects have been jointly charged with an offence of malicious damage which is contrary to section 344 of the penal code and all will appear before court soon to answer the charge.

Roderick Langa (GVH) 48, Annie Zulu 56, Gigs Sakala 54, Golden Zulu 44 and Fred Mbewe 56 all come from Langa village Traditional Authority Nyoka in Mchinji.

Meanwhile the police through the Officer In-charge for Mchinji Police Station Mr. Maximasi Bakali (DCP) has appealed to the general public to find better ways and means of resolving land issues and further warn all Malawians to avoid doing acts that may incite violence among the communities and disregarding this then the law will take its course for everybody found on the wrong arm.