24 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:20 AM

No away goal rule in Luso TV Bus Ipite fiesta

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that away goal rule will not be used in the much anticipated ‘Luso TV Bus Ipite Football Fiesta’ between crosstown rivals Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets next week.

The announcement was made on Friday at Mpira Village in Blantyre where Luso Television officials were officially handing over a 26-seater civilian bus to the FA for the two teams to tussle.

The two legged showdown will see Wanderers using Kamuzu Stadium as their home stadium while Bullets will be considered the home side at Civo Stadium in the second leg.

“An away goal rule will not be used in this tournament but we will use aggregate scores to determine the winner.

“For example, if the first leg end 1-nil in favor of Wanderers and then the second leg ends 2-1 in favor of Bullets, we will go straight into penalties because it will be 2-all on goal aggregate,” said FAM’s competitions manager Gomezgani Zakazaka.

On his part, Luso TV’s Station Manager Dick Juma Chisale said his station was very excited since it has done what it promised.

“We are very excited for fulfilling what we promised the two teams. You have seen the bus and we are very certain that the two teams will give it all in order to win it,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of the FA, General Secretary Alfred Gunda hailed Luso TV for their gesture saying one of the challenges being faced by the local teams is transport problems.

He also urged all supporters from the two teams to observe peace saying only a single team will walk away with the bus.

The first leg will be played at Kamuzu Stadium on Monday, 26th December before the second leg on 2nd January at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.