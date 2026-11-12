RFA vows to keep roads in shape

There are hopes that Malawi’s deteriorating roads could soon get a new lease of life as the Roads Fund Administration (RFA) pledges sustained funding for maintenance and rehabilitation works across the country.



The commitment comes amid growing pressure on major roads, including the M1, where heavy traffic, overloaded vehicles and harsh weather conditions continue to accelerate deterioration.



Advertisements RFA Public Relations Manager Masauko Ngwaluko said revenue generated from tollgates and the fuel levy remains critical to ensuring regular road maintenance and rehabilitation.



Speaking during a media tour of the M1 rehabilitation works from Bunda Turn-off in Lilongwe to Mlanda in Ntcheu, Ngwaluko said plans were underway to construct additional tollgates to strengthen funding for road infrastructure development.



Roads Authority Engineer Derick Manda described the M1 as the backbone of Malawi’s road network, highlighting its importance to transportation and economic activities.



Advertisements Manda cited overloading, heavy rainfall, flooding and other human activities as some of the major factors contributing to road deterioration.



He further said foreign exchange shortages and inconsistent fuel supplies were affecting the importation of materials required for road rehabilitation works.



The RFA is rehabilitating a 24-kilometre stretch of the M1 at a cost of K113 billion, using funds generated through tollgate revenue and the fuel levy.



Advertisements Meanwhile, minibus operator Patrick Kaliwo of Lizulu in Ntcheu welcomed the ongoing rehabilitation works, saying they had eased transportation challenges previously caused by potholes.