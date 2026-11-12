Malawi moves to strengthen disaster response

Malawi is set to establish a national Emergency Response Operations Centre in Blantyre, a development expected to strengthen disaster preparedness, improve coordination and reduce the cost of responding to emergencies.



The facility, being developed through a partnership involving the Malawi Government, the Malawi Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), is expected to be commissioned soon.



Once operational, the centre will coordinate and support emergency response efforts during disasters, humanitarian crises and other incidents requiring urgent intervention.



Speaking after inspecting the construction works, IFRC representative Shereen Francis commended the Malawi Government for providing financial support towards the project, describing its contribution as important to the establishment of the facility.



Deputy Director in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Amos Mtonya, said the centre would address a major gap in Malawi’s disaster management system by providing a dedicated national coordination facility.



Mtonya told MBC Digital that Malawi currently has no national emergency operations centre and has been relying on borrowed premises, including hotel facilities, whenever disasters occur.

“This is necessary because, as you are aware, as of now there is no national emergency operations centre in Malawi. We have been using borrowed premises, including hotels,” Mtonya said.



The centre is expected to reduce the logistical and operational costs associated with coordinating disaster response activities, while providing relevant institutions with a central location to organise emergency interventions.



The project, which is estimated to cost more than K8 billion, represents a major investment in strengthening Malawi’s capacity to prepare for and respond to disasters.} use malawi24 guide

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Malawi moves to strengthen disaster response

Malawi could soon have a central facility to coordinate disaster response, ending its reliance on borrowed premises whenever emergencies strike.



The country is constructing a national Emergency Response Operations Centre in Blantyre to improve disaster preparedness, speed up emergency interventions and reduce the cost of managing disasters.



The facility is being developed through a partnership involving the Malawi Government, the Malawi Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). It is expected to be commissioned soon.



Deputy Director in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Amos Mtonya, said the centre would address a major gap in Malawi’s disaster management system by providing a dedicated national facility for coordinating emergency operations.



Mtonya told MBC Digital that Malawi currently has no national emergency operations centre and has been relying on borrowed premises, including hotels, whenever disasters occur.



“This is necessary because, as you are aware, as of now there is no national emergency operations centre in Malawi. We have been using borrowed premises, including hotels,” he said.



The new facility is expected to bring relevant institutions under one roof during disasters and humanitarian crises, reducing logistical challenges and operational costs associated with coordinating emergency interventions.



IFRC representative Shereen Francis commended the Malawi Government for providing financial support towards the project when she inspected the construction works.



The project is estimated to cost more than K8 billion, making it a major investment in strengthening the country’s capacity to respond to disasters.