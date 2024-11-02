Silver Strikers Football Club has made it clear that they will not release their head coach, Peter Mponda, to assist Kalisto Pasuwa in taking care of the Malawi national team, the Flames.

This comes after the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) sacked Patrick Mabedi as the Flames’ head coach.

According to sources, FAM had plans to appoint Pasuwa as the new head coach of the Flames, with Mponda as his assistant. However, Silver Strikers have refused to let go of their coach, citing that FAM had not officially approached them.

“We have not received any official communication from FAM regarding the release of our coach,” said Patrick Chimimba, Silver Strikers’ General Secretary. “We cannot just let him go without being approached formally. We have our own goals and objectives to achieve, and Coach Mponda is an integral part of our team.”

Chimimba further stated that the club values Mponda’s contributions and does not want to lose him, especially during a critical period in the Super League.

“Coach Mponda has been instrumental in our success, and we cannot afford to lose him at this point,” Chimimba emphasized. “We understand the importance of the national team, but our interests come first.”

Meanwhile, FAM has confirmed that Pasuwa will take over as the Flames’ head coach, with Mponda and Pritchard Mwansa, the coach of Moyale Barracks, as his assistants.

“We are excited to have Pasuwa on board and believe he will bring the necessary experience and expertise to the team,” said FAM President, Fleetwood Haiya. “We are also confident that Mponda and Mwansa will provide valuable support to Pasuwa.”

However, with Silver Strikers refusing to release Mponda, FAM’s plans may be disrupted.

“We will have to revisit our plans and consider other options,” Haiya admitted. “We understand Silver Strikers’ position, but we hope to find a solution that works for everyone.”

The development has sparked debate among football fans in Malawi, with some questioning Silver Strikers’ decision.

“I understand that Silver Strikers want to keep their coach, but this is about the national team,” said football analyst, Kim Kamau .”Mponda’s experience would be invaluable to the Flames. I hope they can find a way to release him.”

Others have praised Silver Strikers for prioritizing their interests.

“Silver Strikers have every right to protect their interests,” said another fan, Chikumbutso Chirwa. “They cannot just release their coach without being approached formally. FAM should respect that.”

As the saga unfolds, Malawi’s football fraternity waits with bated breath to see how this will affect the Flames’ performance in upcoming matches.

In a related development, Pasuwa has expressed his excitement about taking over as the Flames’ head coach.

“I am honoured to serve my country; Malawi is my second home and I look forward to working with the team,” Pasuwa said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident we can achieve great things.”

