Blantyre City South East Member of Parliament, Sameer Suleman, has demanded the immediate resignation of Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director John Kapito, accusing him of betraying the poor Malawians by requesting a fuel hike amid economic woes.

Kapito had urged the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to consider adjusting fuel prices to avoid an impending fuel scarcity that could hurt both consumers and the economy. He claimed that MERA’s delay in increasing fuel prices had resulted in heavy losses for petroleum oil importers.

Suleman: Kapito must resign.

However, Suleman described Kapito’s request as a total betrayal of Malawians, saying the fuel price hike would only serve to further burden already struggling citizens.

“Through this house, I want to call for the immediate resignation of the CAMA president, John Kapito, who has stopped knowing his mandate. He has overstayed. He’s got no ideas. Instead of defending poor Malawians, he wants poor Malawians to suffer. Let him resign now and join politics under MCP,” said Suleman.

Kapito’s request to hike fuel prices has sparked a heated debate on the role of CAMA in protecting consumer interests. As Malawians continue to grapple with economic hardships, the demand for accountability from leaders like Kapito has intensified, highlighting the need for consumer advocates to truly represent the voices of the people.