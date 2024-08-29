Malawi’s celebrated musician, Onesimus, is set to take his music to new heights as he is expected to travel to Lagos today to shoot the official music video for his hit single “Controller” remix, featuring Nigerian superstar Joe Boy.

The music video will be shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and Onesimus is excited to incorporate a different scenery and bring a fresh view to the visuals. He believes this collaboration will not only showcase his talent but also highlight the beauty of Malawi and Africa as a whole.

Onesimus who was on Wednesday unveiled as K Motors brand ambassador, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “The expectation is high, and I know it’s going to be massive, phenomenal! People should expect something very great.”

The “Mr Nobody” hitmaker also emphasized the need for support to Malawian musicians, urging companies, corporations, and the government to stand with artists to celebrate the arts across Africa and the world.

The “Controller” remix has already gained popularity, and the music video is highly anticipated. Onesimus’ trip to Nigeria marks a significant milestone in his career, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of this exciting collaboration.