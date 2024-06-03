Flames coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Sao Tome and Equatorial Guinea.

Malawi will host Sao Tome at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Thursday, June 6, before flying out to Malabo the following day to face Equatorial Guinea on Monday, June 10.

Mabedi has named six foreign-based players including goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who plays for Black Leopards in South Africa and defender Denis Chembezi of Iraq’s Al-Qasim SC. Mozambique-based captain John Banda and Zambia-based trio of strikers Chifundo Mphasi and Chawanangwa Kaonga as well as midfielder Robert Saizi have also made the list.

USA-based striker Henry Mwayi Kumwenda is also part of the squad.

The team will regroup in Lilongwe this evening and is expected to have the first full training tomorrow afternoon.

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards), George Medulla Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Innocent Nyasulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders

Chembezi Denis (Al-Qasim SC), Maxwell Paipi, Tatenda M’balaka, Macdonald Lameck, Nickson John Mwase (Silver Strikers), Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaiya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Precious Sambani (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Midfielders

John Banda (UD Songo), Blessings Singini, Wise Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso, Uchizi Vunga, Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers), Lanjesi Nkhoma, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Robert Saizi (Zanaco)

Strikers

Henry Mwayi Kumwenda ( Butler Men’s soccer), Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco), Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors)

Source: FAM