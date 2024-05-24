The Centre for Civil Society Strengthening (CSSC) has launched the Phungu Wanga project in the Balaka District.

The organization’s Executive Director, Viwemi Chavula observed that there is a gap between constituents and members of Parliament, a development which leaves the constituents without information on parliamentary deliberations.

Chavula made the sentiments on Thursday when he was briefing members of the Balaka District Executive Committee on the project that the organization intends to implement in the district.

According to Chavula, there is a need for communities to be empowered so that they should be able to demand transparency and accountability from their representatives in Parliament while at the same time enabling them to understand parliamentary deliberations.

”The project intends to bring Parliament closer to the people so that the communities should be able to understand how Parliament operates,” he said.

Balaka District Commissioner, Tamanya Harawa hailed the project describing it as a milestone in enlightening the masses on parliamentary issues.

“This has come at an appropriate time as we are approaching elections and I am optimistic that the communities will be empowered to understand the Parliament better,” Harawa said.

The 2-and-a-half-year project will be implemented in Balaka, Rumphi, and Mchinji districts.

The European Union (EU) is funding the project through Save the Children and CCSS in partnership with the Parliament of Malawi to the tune of 600,000 Euros.