South Africa’s Amapiano star, Young Stunna is expected to jet in the country anyday this week for the Beerland Festival scheduled for May 25.

One of the event organisers, DJ Kenny adds they are almost done with preparations for the show taking place at Moneymen Club in Blantyre.

“We promise them maximum entertainment and quality sound on the day. We would also like to assure that the artist will not just be a DJ but will also sing because he is our main headliner”, DJ Kenny said.

Dj Kenny

Kenny added some local artists like Gwamba, Onesimus, Eli Njuchi, Temwa, Zonke Too Fresh, Malinga Mafiah and Black Jack are also lined up to perform.

In 2023, Beerland Festival ventured into a two-year partnership with First Capital Bank a development which boosted preparations for ‘Piano Fest’ where South African singer and producer DJ Tyler ICU was expected to perform.

At the event in Blantyre on Friday 15th September, 2023, FCB presented a two million kwacha sponsorship package for the first year of the partnership with the modern social fun market-place, Beerland Festival.