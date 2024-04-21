Zimbabwe has said Malawi’s mega farm initiatives provide an opportunity for the two countries to pursue and broaden cooperation in agro-processing, value addition, and beneficiation.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Her Excellency Dr Nancy Saungweme said the bilateral relationship between the two countries will assist in sharing knowledge on how to improve different areas including trade for the two countries’ development.

Saungweme made the remarks on Friday during the 44th Zimbabwe Independence Anniversary at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“We also need to expand the scope of Mining resources as global villages gear towards clean energy and a green environment,’ said Saungweme.

She said the 44th Independence Anniversary provides a platform to reaffirm excellent bilateral cooperation as witnessed by the high-level visits between leaders of the two countries.

Zimbabwe also applauded and acknowledged the support of the Malawi government towards the call to remove all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

She further thanked the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) family and African Union member states for standing with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of the sanctions.

“The sanctions have negatively impacted on the economy and the livelihoods of the people and must be removed immediately and unconditionally,” she added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo conveyed the message of congratulations and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera to President Emerson Mnangagwa and the entire people of Zimbabwe.

Tembo assured Zimbabwe of continued bilateral relations aimed at developing and improving the livelihoods of the people of the two countries.

” We will maintain this relationship by sharing knowledge of different things since we all come from the same region which is affected by climate change “, she said.

There were also representatives from other countries.

The anniversary celebration was held under the theme: Zimbabwe at 44: Unity Peace and Development towards Vision 2030.