The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has warned consumers, health facilities, pharmacies, and the general public to stop the distribution and use of Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup Batch No. 329304 due to the detection of high levels of diethylene glycol following laboratory analysis.

The Syrup is used for the relief of cough and its congestive symptoms, high fever, and other allergic conditions in children aged between 2 and 12 years

According to a statement released by the Commission, signed by its Executive Director, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, CFTC received information from the COMESA Competition through a public notice dated 12th April 2024, alerting the general public of a recall of Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup Batch No. 329304 which is manufactured by Johnson and Johnson (Pty), South Africa.

“CFTC would like to inform consumers, health facilities, pharmacies, and the general public to stop the distribution and use of the drug and return them to the suppliers.

“CFTC has not yet surveyed the country’s pharmacies and other distributors to establish whether the recalled product is available. However, CFTC advises consumers to take necessary precaution not to purchase or consume the said product,” reads part of the statement.

The Commission has since advised consumers to immediately return such products to their suppliers, and get a full refund if they purchased the product.