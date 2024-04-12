Zimbabwe’s Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe has urged business people in Malawi to invest in Zimbabwe.

Kazembe Kazembe who is in the country for official duties made the remarks on Thursday in Blantyre after meeting one of the country’s business people Leston Mulli.

According to the minister, Zimbabwe has good policies that can help investors from neighboring countries and across Africa to make their investments.

He then stressed that Malawi can be exporting products like Chombe tea and Kirombero rice which have the potential to fetch a good market in Zimbabwe.

On his part, Mulli has applauded the government of Zimbabwe for opening up the business opportunity to Malawi.

“I am excited and privileged to meet the Zimbabwean government officials because we have discussed various issues that can help the business people in Malawi to invest in Zimbabwe. We need to take advantage of the opportunity to help the government to improve the economy of the country,” He said.

Meanwhile, the country’s Homeland Security Minister Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has said that the government is working hard to open up opportunities that can help business people invest abroad.

Ng’oma added that President Lazarus Chakwera focuses on improving good bilateral relations with the neighboring countries to improve trade among others.

Malawi and Zimbabwe signed a bilateral trade agreement in 1995 which allows duty-free imports on a reciprocal basis between the two nations.