A group of people under the banner Concerned Citizens of Malawi today demonstrated in the streets of Blantyre demanding the resignation of Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and the Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Charles Kalumo.

Leader of the group, Edward Kambanje said they were demonstrating to demand the resignation of the two because the hacking system at the immigration department is an indication that the two have failed their duties.

According to Kabambe, what the Minister of Homeland and Director General of the Immigration Department said to Malawians on the resumption of passport printing appears not to be true as Malawians continue having challenges in accessing travel documents.

The group has also given President Lazarus Chakwera an ultimatum of 15 days to resolve passport and driving license challenges, or else they will continue to be on the streets.

Recently, President Lazarus Chakwera and the Department of Immigration assured Malawians that efforts were being made to resume the printing of passports.