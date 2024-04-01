Darusunnah Foundation has donated Ramadhan packs to 1000 Muslim women in Malawi’s commercial city-Blantyre.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, the Executive Secretary for the Foundation, Abdul Rahman Chowe said the packs have been distributed to support fasting Muslims during the Holy month.

Chowe also said the foundation made donation to support people who are still struggling after being affected by Cyclone Freddy last year.

” Many people in Blantyre were affected by Cyclone Freddy and they are still struggling from the impacts of the natural disaster. The help is also made to support such people,” he said.

In her remarks , the Secretary for Muslim Women Organisation, Emma Tepani commended Darusunnah Foundation for the gesture.

“We are very thankful to the organisation for supporting Muslims here and we are asking Allah to make it easy for the foundation so that they should continue supporting the needy Malawians,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Chewilaga Nambaya said the donation will help the women to provide food for their families including İftar and Suhoor during the Holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

Darusunnah Foundation has pumped in MK 60 Million to initiate the project. The donation thanks Muhammad Ziad ( leader of Emirates) and Muhammad Raashid ( leader of Darul Birr) for bankrolling the project.

The event was graced by the National Chairman of Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) , Sheikh ldrissah Muhammad ,the Executive Director for Darusunnah Foundation, Mufti lsmail Allan and Professors Amjad Harawa from Dubai.