Concerned Israel trip applicants have expressed concern over the delays of their trip to work in Israel by some government officials.

The chairperson for the grouping, Tapson Maganga made the sentiments on Wednesday in Lilongwe after successfully presenting their petition to the Lilongwe District Commissioner’s office asking the government to quickly finalize the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government of Israel.

Maganga said it is pathetic that the delays for the youth to go and work in Israel are being done here while farmers and their agents in Israel are ready to assist in their traveling logistics and employ them in their farms.

“We borrowed money for our express passports, medical reports, and police clearance, some even sold their house items and maize fields thinking when they go to Israel they will make money to recover all those things, but we are still here,” he said.

Maganga has since asked President Lazarus Chakwera to intervene in this matter saying they know that the President has good plans for the youth in the country, such as increasing job opportunities for the youth, but some officials are sleeping on their job.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Lilongwe District Commissioner, Dr. Lawford Palani thanked the protesters for following the procedures in presenting their petition.

“I must receive the petition and deliver it to the relevant authorities and I can assure you that this petition will be delivered to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) as soon as possible,” said Palani.

The protesters presented the petition after marching peacefully while singing songs praising and putting their trust in President Chakwera to rescue them.

According to the concerned Israel trip applicants, they were supposed to start going to Israel last week and they have now been promised to leave the country on 31st March 2024.

Reported by Rennie Tembo