Ministry of Health has put in place a number of interventions to end Tuberculosis (TB) and Leprosy by 2030.

Chief of Health Services Reforms in the ministry, Dr Mathias Joshua, disclosed this on Sunday during World TB and Leprosy Day commemoration in Mulanje.

The commemoration was held at Khaya Primary School in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area under the theme ‘Yes! We can end TB and Act now: End Leprosy’.

“We are aiming at raising awareness, investments in mobile diagnostic vans, equipment and treatment, among others,” said Joshua.

He added that Ministry of Health and partners were doing all necessary ways and means to eradicating TB and Leprosy.

Word Health Organisation (WHO) Technical Officer, Ishmael Nyasulu, called for collaborative efforts to end TB and Leprosy by 2030.

“Malawi should increase domestic funding for TB because all the procedures require adequate resources,” he said.

One of TB survivors in the district, Tonias Mlimbo, urged communities to go for hospital medication, testifying that TB is treatable and curable with proper diagnosis and treatment.

Milimbo said was diagnosed and cured of TB between 2017 to 2019.

During the commemoration, Mulanje was awarded best performing district, alongside Mwanza and Karonga, on TB treatment.

By Mtsano Chasweka