Mzuzu District Football Association, FAM League Champions have shifted their target to participating in the Simso Innobuild League for the upcoming season following their impressive performance in the just-ended FAM League and Be Forward Bonanza in Mzuzu.

Speaking after a ceremonial match held in their backyard to entertain and show the trophies and medals from FAM, League Chairperson for the club, Samson Nyirenda said the team is ready for regional leagues to entertain their supporters and give a chance to players to showcase their talents at regional level.

“We organized this game just for our supporters as you are aware we won the cup away so this was for our home supporters. Going forward, we are ready to take part in the regional league as we now have players and financial capacity to take part in the league,” said Nyirenda after the game.

However, the team may face eligibility setbacks if a message from Northern Region Football Association Vice General Secretary, Desire Bellings is to go by. The message directs district teams to play in Division One before joining the Simso Innobuild League.

In a voice note message directed to the interested teams, Bellings advised the teams that the association will not allow teams that bypass stages set, whereby a team is expected to play at district and division one league before joining Simso Innobuild League.

“I just wanted to clarify to all teams that this time around for a team to play in the Simso Innobuild League it has to show consistency and commitment at the district league first before doing the same in division one then they can join Simso Innobuild. Previously, we allowed newly formed teams to join our main league because we did not have these leagues,” said Bellings.

The event was graced by Mzuzu District Football Association Chairperson, Mapopa Mgemezulu and the Association’s General Secretary, Alphack Mkandawire.

Sonda United went down by two goals to one in a thrilling encounter with the visitor’s non-league side Motokabisa from Nkhata-Bay district.