The 11th edition Conference on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) has started in Morocco where Malawi is being represented by UNESCO Ambassador Caroline Mkandawire who is among young people calling for capacity building for young people.

Mkandawire told Malawi24 that she is attending the conference in Morocco through a programme called Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future being implemented by UNESCO in Malawi.

Several African countries are attending the conference and centralization of comprehensive sexuality education is high on the agenda.

Some countries are failing to progressing well on this issue due to high prevalence of teen pregnancies and gender based violence, according to Mkandawire.

She added that young people from various countries are calling for capacity building so that they should raise awareness on issues of SRHR to fellow young people in Africa.

“The aim of the conference is to discuss Sexual Reproductive Health Rights in Africa. As a UNESCO Ambassador, l will explain how Malawi and youth organisations are implementing sexual reproductive health rights programmes,” she added.

Moroccan Family Planning Association in collaboration with IPPF and Action Health incorporated have organized the conference that started from February 26 to March 2.