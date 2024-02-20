Malawi Government has assured Malawians that it is working tirelessly looking for a new passport booklet supplier in order for passport production to resume.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma told journalists in Lilongwe government is doing something to make sure the production of passports resumes.

“There is nothing to worry about because things will be fine shortly”, said Ng’oma.

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Sameer Suleman said in the Parliament on Tuesday that he is very surprised to see government encouraging the youth to go to Israel to work in farms while Department of Immigration and Citizenship is failing to produce passports.

“People are just given A4 papers which are circulating because government is failing to print passports, ” said Suleman.

He was of the view that government could consider improving service delivery especially at Immigration by avoiding such cases of failure to produce passports.

The shortage of Passport books came after expiry of contract which Malawi Government had with Techno Brain.