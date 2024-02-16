Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) has emphasized on the need for more technical learning equipment at technical institutions, saying this can enhance quality of education.

Director of TEVET Programmes at Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA), Modesto Gomani, said this during the handover ceremony of assorted learning equipment at Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute in Lilongwe.

“Quality training and skilled labor are essential,” he said.

He added that quality skills and training are crucial for the attainment of the Malawi 2063 Vision.

He also highlighted that the donation comes at a time when there is a shortfall of assorted technical learning equipment at the institution and emphasized that it will enhance quality and add value to TEVETA programmes in the country, creating more avenues for skilled labour exportation.

Gomani further indicated that the Malawi Vision 2063 is an inspiration for Malawian youth to be part of the country’s development agenda.

He also emphasized on the importance of innovation and the training process.

In his remarks, Ruud Rouvoet, representing the schools of the Netherlands, pledged continued support to the institution.

The Provincial of Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute, Fr. Michael, said the donation will motivate both students and teachers at the institute, projecting more skills training in Malawi.