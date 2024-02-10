President Lazarus Chakwera says the Agricultural Commercialisation (AGCOM) Project has benefited 350,000 people and created 12,000 jobs in the country.

Chakwera said this during his State of the National Address at parliament in Lilongwe.

“Under the Agricultural Commercialisation Project, 372 production alliances have been established, benefiting 350,000 people, and creating 12,000 jobs, contributing to economic recovery and growth,” said Chakwera.

He added that his government will further refine the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) and promote Mega Farms for Mass production.

The Malawi leader also highlighted that government is constructing two state-of-the-art livestock centres in Chikwawa and Lilongwe to facilitate Mass livestock production for export.

He also indicated that his government view the mining sector as an important sector that can boost the country’s economy hence his efforts, as the country now has a state-of-the-art mineral laboratory to aid the sector’s growth.

“At the moment, government is working with various companies in the mining sector for sustainable mining practices,” said Chakwera.

He added that government is also engaging with tourism stakeholders to implement the domestic tourism strategy to promote local tourism and boost the industry.

Chakwera also disclosed that 5.2 hectares of land in Salima district has been set aside for the construction of a hotel through a Public Private Partnership.