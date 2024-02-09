Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daudi has advised contractors who are constructing health personnel’s houses in Chikwawa district to speed up the construction project.

The project was supposed to be completed by 17th February 2024 and, with time closing in, it is likely the contractor will not fulfil the agreement.

Speaking after touring rehabilitation projects of health workers’ houses at Bereu, Chipwaila and Dolo health facilities in the district on Wednesday, Daudi advised Chikwawa council to closely supervise the projects to ensure that contractors are doing quality standard work and that they should complete the projects within the contract period.

The minister said the aim of the tour was to appreciate the progress and hear from contractors if they are facing challenges which are making them delay to complete the projects within the agreed period.

She added that when projects do not end in time, more money is spent as some contractors take advantage of the kwacha devaluation and inflation.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South Constituency, Illias Karim, commended President Lazarus Chakwera for his commitment towards ending housing challenges for health workers.

Reported by Noel Chimwala