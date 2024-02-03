…Chimango Kayira hails the decision…

In a bid to return to their winning glory, trophyless Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have emulated their rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets by promoting seven reserve players to the main team ahead of the 2024 season.

The Nomads, who were the biggest spenders on the local market at the start of last season, made a decision to promote the youngsters who performed well for the junior team in the 2023 season.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the Lali Lubani boys have resolved to focus on their reserves rather than buying players who have failed to bring back the glory days to the club.

“We already signed Blessings Singini and we are targeting two more, including Dedza Dynamos forward Clement Nyondo, but we are looking at reverting to our old trading of grooming players from the reserve side,” the club’s CEO Roosevelt Mpinganjira was quoted by the daily paper.

The promoted players are central defender Samson Banda, right-back Chembezi Chihoma, central midfielders Felix Kamenya, and Daniel Kudonto, wingers Wallace Adam, Chifuniro Chimenya and striker Mayamiko Makasu.

The players were recommended by the reserve coach and a legend Bob Mpinganjira, who said the players have proved that they are ready for the big stage.

“We have recommended these boys after impressing in the just ended season. They are talented and consistent, and they have fighting spirit. We believe they have what it takes to perform on a bigger stage, but it will all depend on how the incoming coach will assess and use them,” he was also quoted by the same newspaper.

Commenting on the development, former Bullets Captain Chimango Kayira hailed Wanderers for giving the youngsters a chance to prove their worth.

“It’s delightful to hear that Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have promoted seven players from the reserve side to the senior team.

“Reminds me of the debut season of Charles Petro. Timkachita kuda nkhawa kuti koma mwanayu akwanitsa kumaka [we were all doubting him]? But as weeks progressed, he settled down, and he was able to make a 30-meter grass cutting pass straight to the target man, leaving us in awe. Believe in these youngsters. I am so happy with the project. Well done, Manoma. Football wins,” he explained.

However, he was quick to predict a very difficult task ahead for the incoming coach, saying it would not be easy to drop regular players for the youngsters.

“Now, this should probably be an important bearing for the board when navigating through the process of choosing the coach who will take charge of the Nomads team this season. The new coach must be someone daft enough to tame seasoned campaigners of the team as well as possessing the patience in youngsters,” he concluded.

Under Kalisto Pasuwa, the quadruple winners have been relying heavily on promoted talent from their reserves, with the likes of Hassan Kajoke, Charles Petro, Ernest Petro, Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Mwaungulu, Stanley Billiat, Clever Mkungula, Frank Willard, Blessings Mpokera, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Yankho Singo all joining the team from the junior team.