Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials in the north say their party will grab all three seats in the 26 March councillors by-elections in Karonga.

MCP chairperson for Karonga district Emmanuel Nkhoma as well as vice chairperson for north north region, Uchizi Mkandawire, said this to the media on Tuesday.

Mkandawire said his party will also get massive votes for its presidential candidate, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in North as well as others seats in the 2025 elections.

Mkandawire who is also Karonga South legislator told the media that the maize is too strong and attractive to the voters hence the development.

“I can say it without favor or fear, MCP will make another history in coming by-elections in Karonga. We are going to win all the seat with landslide. MCP and Chakwera are the only loved by the voters in the north,” said Mkandawire.

On his part, Nkhoma rubbished report that his party has lost morale in the district and that it will lose the by-elections.

“Don’t be deceived, if you want I can support you as journalists to have your independent survey about our party’s popularity on the ground. Karonga as well as the whole north north region are full of MCP blood,” added Nkhoma.

North north region according to MCP consist of three districts namely Karonga, Rumphi and Chitipa.

The councillors by-elections in Karonga come after the wards were declared vacant by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) following court conviction of three councillors last year.

The three vacant wards are Rukulu, Chilanga and Kaporo.