Government through the Ministry of Agriculture says the rehabilitation and utilization of Nkopola Mega Farm in Mangochi has begun on a 800 hectares farm in the district.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, the first 200 hectares of land is under cultivation.

“Rehabilitation of the irrigation canals, pipes and reservoirs is underway and will be up and running by end of March,” said Kawale.

He added that the development of the remaining 600 hectares will continue until the entire hectars is covered.

“We are building a new Malawi that is food secure,” added Kawale.

he initiative which is being done by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Green Belt Authority is expected to see the Mega Farms in the country harvesting three times a year which will contribute to food security and economic prosperity to families and the nation.

The establishment of mega farms was one of the campaign promises of the Tonse Alliance and similar farms have been set up in Kasungu and Lilongwe.