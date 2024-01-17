Nurses and midwives already working for Malawi Government have been granted an injunction stopping the government from conducting interviews for new nurses and midwives.

The 120 employed health workers say they have to be promoted first before government hires new health workers.

The injunction obtained from the Industrial Relations court Mzuzu registry indicates that the applicants should file an inter-partes application in 14 days.

Malawi Government with support from Global Fund intends to employ about 4000 health workers. The interviews were slated to start tomorrow January 18 and end on January 20 in all regions of the country. In the Central Region for example, the walk-in interviews were expected to be held in Kasungu.

The injunction has possibly inconvenienced some of the job seekers since many of the had already made plans to travel to the venue of the interviews.

Malawi has over 3000 unemployed nursing officers who have been pushing for employment from the Malawi Government.