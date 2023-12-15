A Toyota Harrier hit a Scania Lorry at Kamphata Trading Centre in Lilongwe on Thursday night, killing Kenyan Catholic priest Father Martin Kavisu and his driver Francis Dzanjalimodzi.

Kavisu was a missionary from Kenya, who was a Parish Priest of St. Kizito-Chigoneka Parish in Lilongwe.

Last night, Kavisu was in a vehicle together which was being driven Dzanjalimodzi. The two were going from the direction of Linthipe heading to Nathenje, with Fr. Kavisu on board.

According to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, upon arrival at Kamphata Trading Centre, the Toyota Harrier hit the rear part of a Scania Lorry registration number BY 6396, that was loaded with sand.

Father Kavisu and Dzanjalimodzi, sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Nathenje Health Centre.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Fr. Martin and Mr. Dzanjalimodzi have been taken o to Goodwill funeral home. The Catholic Church has said that burial arrangements will be communicated later.