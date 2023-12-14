President Lazarus Chakwera has asked Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country to focus on programs that would be blueprints for future funding rather than those that drain resources.

Chakwera said this during the commemorations of Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Day at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chakwera reiterated on the need for NGOs to design programs that aligns with the Malawi developmental goals and the Malawi 2063 vision.

“I am asking for programs that will be blueprints for future funding rather than programs that merely drains resources to keep people busy,” said Chakwera.

He added that the good relationship that has been there between government and NGOs is benefiting many Malawians.

“Our partnership has saved thousands of Malawians, so I must thank you for the way you held hands in defending Malawi when I called you during Operation Tigwirane Manja,” he added.

The Malawi president encouraged the Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA) and the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare to work together with key players in developing programs that are sustainable.

In his remarks, CONGOMA Chairperson Adir Chingo indicated that concerted efforts between NGOs, Government, the public sector creates meaningful impact to the development of a nation.

On the other hand, Chairperson for the Foundation for Civic Education and Social Empowerment who is also the Chairperson of Local Government Organizations, John Bamusi asked Government to support NGOs in the country so that they contribute effectively to the country’s development.

Meanwhile, this year’s Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) day was themed “A strong and Vibrant NGO sector towards Accelerated Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Malawi 2063”.