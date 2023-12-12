If there is a party in Malawi that that has all the reasons to celebrate and make merry the whole night long, it is the ruling mighty Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Whether it is by design or by chance, the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has proved to be a nonentity by letting internal squabbles reach their climax.

As the year 2023 is ending, it becomes a Christmas and new year gift to MCP when internal DPP wrangles have culminated into two antagonistic camps with each staging its own elective convention.

The aftermath of this internal fracas is that one camp will win while the losing one will most likely break away weakening further the already feeble opposition party.

In fact, if President Chakwera is generous enough, this is the opportune time for MCP to throw a sumptuous festive party.

President Chakwera and MCP have all the reasons to stand tall because MCP has proved to be a resilient party as it successfully managed to be on the opposition side for over 26 years.

Even though, disagreements emerged during the period of their opposition , MCP was expeditious enough to cordially resolve them without resorting to court arbitration.

MCP is justified to celebrate now because it knows that a house that is divided amongst itself cannot stand so too DPP will not.

The person who translated the term ‘politics’ to literally mean ‘ndale’ wasn’t that all wrong. The truth of the matter is that politics all over the globe is about dribbles, espionage, dishonesty and lies.

In our vernacular adage, ukazaona wa khungu akamati ndikugenda dziwani kuti waponda mwala. The translation of this proverb comes from a biblical story in which a weak and small boy, David, defeated a giant, Goliath by merely slinging a stone at him

Therefore, there is a high probability that money has exchanged hands especially when you witness Nankhumwa’s camp causing havoc in the once mighty DPP.

Furthermore, it is not mindboggling to hear serious allegations that President Chakwera is considering to rope in Kondwani Nankhumwa as his running mate.

Allegations do not cease to reveal sensitive information that Nankhumwa’s supporters including Greseder Jeffrey, Nicholas Dausi, Ken Msonda and many others may be offered either ministerial posts or diplomatic positions if the purported MCP and DPP alliance materialises.

In a twist of events, while Greseder has taken his superior to court for reshuffling her from the position of Secretary General to the Vice President of Central Region, former President Prof. Peter Mutharika continues to pluck enough courage to assign many NGC members to other positions.

In conclusion, while MCP may be celebrating the pandemonium that has ensued in DPP, it is our hope that the court, as a final arbitrator, will take an intermediary role so that the two DPP antagonistic camps reach a mutual compromise.

It must be vehemently emphasised that a weak opposition in a country is a threat to democracy which some of us fought for with our own sweat and blood.