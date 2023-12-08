Pressure is continuing to mount on Malawi Government to fire Salima Sugar Company Limited (SSCL) Acting Executive Chairperson Wester Kosamu following revelations of mismanagement of about K51 billion at the company.

Joining the calls is Mzuzu City Youth Caucus which is urging the Attoney General’s office to expedite the prosecuting the culprits who swindled public money.

“We as well ask the appointing authority for the immediate removal of Mr Wester Kosamu as a Chairperson of Salima Sugar company for he is compromised to continue exercising his duties,” reads a statement signed by Gomezgani Nkhoma.

He noted with concern that recently MYC wrote Salima Sugar Company demanding an information in line with the access to information act but the efforts yielded no results.

“We believe the act was deliberate to frustrate our efforts of holding officers at company accountable.

“The Mzuzu Youth Caucus therefore demand the immediate removal of Mr Kosamu to save the face of a company and the reputation of our beloved country,” he said.

He added that the action is necessary now because it is still fresh in the minds of Malawians that the Malawi Law Society Disciplinary Committee had recently suspended Kosamu from practising Law for six months for allegedly misappropriating client’s money.

“This major development is enough for Kosamu to be removed from office and it has left tongues wagging as to why he’s still manning the institution at a time when his judgement is questionable,” he said.

The grouping has since commended the office of Attorney General for making public findings of the audit which revealed that K51 billion was abused at Salima Sugar.