Malawi Government and World Bank have signed a MK125 billion Malawi Social Protection Multi Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) which will support vulnerable people.

According to Malawi Government, the funding has been contributed by different donors such as British Council Malawi, USAID Malawi, European Union in Malawi, Norway and Embassy of Iceland in Lilongwe.

Signing the agreement, witnessed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Gender, Minister of Agriculture, development partners and other government officials, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Simplex Chithyola-Banda said the funding will improve livelihoods and reduce poverty in the country.

“The support from our partners today directly contributes to measures such as re-introducing urban social Cash transfer, scaling up existing programs, implementing enhanced public works and expanding coverage nationwide. Together, we strive to reduce vulnerability and ensure no one is left behind in our development efforts,” said Chithyola-Banda.

In her remarks, Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Ingrid Mikelsen highlighted that the funding will ensure that basic needs for the vulnerable are met through cash transfer.

On the other hand, EU Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach indicated that the funding will improve efficiency in reaching out to the targeted beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has indicated that there are two programs that are running at the moment assisting people in dealing with crisis shock response in four cities and Cyclone Freddy response in fourteen districts of the country.