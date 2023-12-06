Mighty Mukuru Wanderers face a possible ban from all competitions organized by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) following the club’s decision to abandon their Airtel Top 8 Cup second leg match against Silver Strikers on Wednesday.

The Nomads did not show up for the second leg match at Kamuzu Stadium after they made an appeal on Tuesday against FAM’s Disciplinary Committee decision to uphold the verdict released by the Competitions Committee regarding the first leg match which the body awarded to the Bankers following the abandonment of game by Wanderers players

According to Article 10.6 of the Rules and Regulations, Wanderers risk missing out on all the competitions organized by FAM for abandoning the second leg.

“In the event that a team fails to show up at the venue according to scheduled time, the referee shall wait for 30 minutes before blowing the whistle to end the match. The team that does not show up in the case shall lose the match by two goals to zero. The team shall also be fined K1, 500, 000. 00 and banned from participating in any competition under the organization of FAM,” reads the article.

FAM’ Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said rules will be followed.

“We scheduled this match, and that’s why all of us are here. That’s why Silver Strikers were here. That’s why Police and everybody are here. It’s just unfortunate that another key stakeholder who would have made it possible for us to have this match did not show up.

“This is Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and as per the rules and regulations of the competition, 10.6 to be specific, which gives details about what is supposed to happen whenever the team doesn’t show up, and the referee blows the whistle after thirty minutes because that’s the period that the referee is given to wait for the other team may be they are late, they may show up. So, that has happened, and it’s now up to the Competitions Committee to come up with the way forward in as far as this match is concerned but as stipulated by the Rules and Regulations,” he said.

This means the Bankers will host Mafco FC in the semifinal of the cup, and the winner will face FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the final.