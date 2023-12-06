From MACOHA to MACODA: Malawi passes Disability Act

Dec 06, 2023 Politics 0
Advertisement
Jean Sendeza Malawi minister of gender disability and social welfare

Following the passing of 2023  Disability Bill during in Parliament on Tuesday, the Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) is set to rebrand to  Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA).

In an interview with journalists after presenting the bill, minister of gender, disability and social welfare  Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza said this bill when enacted will improve  service delivery in different  government and private institutions  especially to people with disabilities.

Sendeza said the two  pieces of old legislations of the disability act of 2012  and the Handicapped pERSON Act 1971 have been merged and  will fully help in access and service delivery towards 2063 agenda of leaving no one behind as advocated by the state president.

“As a ministry, we are very excited with how members have welcomed the bill. This bill has taken human rights aspect starting from structure, service access and this is part of the inclusion that is being mentioned in our blueprint Malawi 2063,” Sendeza said .

Sendeza added that the disability bill is there to stamp that those with disabilities live in an equal world and that  they have potential to help in developments and hold different portfolios.

In his  words, Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North East constituency said  it’s commendable to have a strong act that will address  so many problems people with disabilities face.

“The disability Act 2023   will bring allot of hope to people with disabilities,” said Kondowe.

FEDOMA executive Director Symon Munde  said discussing the disability bill  is a right move to rights-based approaches to people with disabilities and it is a move in the right direction.

“Promoting disability rights in that comprehensive manner is a positive development,” said Munde.

Malawi  is joining the world in commemorating the International Day of People with disabilities  which fall on 3rd of December and this year’s actual commemoration will take place on  8th of December 2023.

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.