Following the passing of 2023 Disability Bill during in Parliament on Tuesday, the Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) is set to rebrand to Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA).

In an interview with journalists after presenting the bill, minister of gender, disability and social welfare Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza said this bill when enacted will improve service delivery in different government and private institutions especially to people with disabilities.

Sendeza said the two pieces of old legislations of the disability act of 2012 and the Handicapped pERSON Act 1971 have been merged and will fully help in access and service delivery towards 2063 agenda of leaving no one behind as advocated by the state president.

“As a ministry, we are very excited with how members have welcomed the bill. This bill has taken human rights aspect starting from structure, service access and this is part of the inclusion that is being mentioned in our blueprint Malawi 2063,” Sendeza said .

Sendeza added that the disability bill is there to stamp that those with disabilities live in an equal world and that they have potential to help in developments and hold different portfolios.

In his words, Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North East constituency said it’s commendable to have a strong act that will address so many problems people with disabilities face.

“The disability Act 2023 will bring allot of hope to people with disabilities,” said Kondowe.

FEDOMA executive Director Symon Munde said discussing the disability bill is a right move to rights-based approaches to people with disabilities and it is a move in the right direction.

“Promoting disability rights in that comprehensive manner is a positive development,” said Munde.

Malawi is joining the world in commemorating the International Day of People with disabilities which fall on 3rd of December and this year’s actual commemoration will take place on 8th of December 2023.