Goshen Trust has today announced a K60 million sponsorship package to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) meant to support the growth of women football in Malawi.

Goshen Trust Visionaire, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has hinted that the package is subject to renewal and further adjustments with each passing year.

“I have seen a team that is doing extremely well but it’s not being sponsored. That’s why I decided to come in not just to help the National Women Soccer Team, but also women football development so that we have more talent being nurtured,” he said.

In the sponsorship agreement, K29 million is going to support the Scorchers, the National Women Football Team, trip to South Africa for the COSAFA Cup, while K10 million is going to boost the allowances for the Scorchers in their COSAFA pursuits.

On the other hand, K21 million will go to support the National Women Football League which has now been branded to Goshen Women Football League.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu has hailed Goshen Trust for the donation, underlining that women football is mostly ignored and looked down upon in sponsorship yet it does a lot.