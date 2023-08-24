Old Mutual has sponsored Institute of Chartered Accountant in Malawi (ICAM) with 5 Million Kwacha to support ICAM’s annual lake conference .

The conference will be held from 14 to 16 September at Sun n Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi under the theme Creating Value, Building a Sustainable Economy-Towards Malawi 2063.

Speaking with reporters, president of ICAM Moffat Ngalande said the this year’s theme is critical because it centers on their shared vision as a nation, Malawi 2063.

He added that the event brings together some of the finest minds in the field, facilitating insightful discussions, exchanging ideas and paving the way for innovation in finance.

“Partnership are very critical .We are very grateful for the gesture. Old Mutual has been supportive in many ways in roads construction, agriculture among other things,” he explained.

On his part, Head of Property Services Mpico at Old Mutual Elliot Jambo said that as a responsible business, they recognize the indispensable role that ICAM plays in fostering excellence, knowledge sharing and professional growth within the accounting community.

He went on to say that the financial contribution is a statement to their belief in power of collaboration and the importance of investing in the future of accounting.

He further said that by aligning with ICAM , Old Mutual is reaffirming its commitment to supporting the development and advancement of the accounting profession.