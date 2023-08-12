The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on Malawi Government to flood the market with maize in order to push down the price of the commodity.

On Wednesday, CDEDI presented petition on the same where the organization was asking Members of Parliament (MPs) to deliberate and pass emergency Maize Bill.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said it was reassuring to hear both sides of the august House speaking with one voice, and calling for an immediate release of maize from the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to flood the market and reduce the price for the poor majority to access it.

However, CDEDI has reservations with Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale’s sentiments and insistence on rationing the maize.

“This is an admission that the situation is worse than projected. Secondly, the rationing will only worsen the situation on the ground as some selfish individuals will hijack the rationed maize.

“It is against this background that CDEDI is challenging Hon Kawale to use the ballot box distribution model to flood the market with maize and in the process push down the prices and flush out those hoarding the staple food,” Namiwa explained.

He said that since food is life, and those holding the key to the maize accessibility and affordability can afford a 50-kilogramme bag at any given price, and more importantly, this government has

mastered the art of taking Malawians for granted.

He then called upon Malawians threatened

by the current exorbitant prices to camp at Parliament Building on Wednesday August 16, 2023 to follow the proceedings there and then.

Currently, a 50kg bag of maize is going at over K35,000 in various cities in the country.