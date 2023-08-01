At least five people have died after a truck hit a bicycle and also collided head-on with another vehicle on Monday night in Mchinji.

The accident happened at Chikhutu Village along the Mchinji-Lilongwe M12 road

According to Mchinji Police publicist Limbani Mpinganjira, the Volvo Truck driven by Peter Banda of Yamete Transport from Chipata District in Zambia, was driving towards Lilongwe.

Upon arriving at Chikhutu, the driver lost control and hit a pedal-cyclist who was also cycling in the same direction, identified as Taulino Mateyu, 25, from Sintiyoni Village, Traditional Authority Zulu in the same district.

The truck then collided head-on with a Fuso Fighter 4 Tonner motor vehicle that had three passengers on board.

Following the impact, the driver of the Fuso Fighter and the three passengers sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures and they were all confirmed dead upon arrival at Mchinji District Hospital.

The Volvo Truck driver escaped unhurt while an unidentified passenger sustained head injuries and was confirmed dead upon arriving at Mchinji District Hospital.

The cyclist sustained a fracture on the right upper arm and is being treated at the District Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Nelson Mwale (Fuso Fighter driver), 40, from Kawere Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji; Yesaya Ezara, 17, from Timoti Village, Traditional Authority M’duwa; Alex Bisalomu, 47 from Mtsapira Village, Traditional Authority M’duwa and other two yet to be identified male adults.