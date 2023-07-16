Member of Parliament for Zomba, Grace Kwelepeta, has called on people in the Eastern Region to report corruption acts to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after being sure that corruption took place.

Kwelepeta made the call at Songani, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba during African Anti Corruption Day commemoration.

She said it takes a lot of resources to investigate corruption cases, adding that reporting corruption with no evidence is waste of taxpayers’ money better .

She therefore stressed the need to report corruption to the ACB. with full evidence to avoid waste of resources and losing court cases against the accused.

“When the public tip ACB issues of corruption that have insufficient evidence it becomes difficult for the ACB to win the cases in court,” Kwelepeta added.

The parliamentarian therefore hailed the ACB for deciding to commemorate the day at Zomba Malosa, saying the event also helped to raise public awareness on the evils of corruption on national socio- economic development.

An ACB senior lnvestigator in the Eastern Region, Exton Kamkwete said investigation on corruption cases are mostly successful but the only challenge is that there are some people that shun from giving evidence in the courts of law.

He said most corrupt practices in rural areas involves corruption in Social Cash Transfer Programme and other social protection programmes especially during beneficiary identification and registration stages

Kamkwete called on the people in the eastern region to testify in the courts as laws always protect those that provide evidence.

Similar African Anti Corruption Day were commemorated in central region in Lilongwe at Nsundwe Police ground, Neno Community Ground in the Southern region and at Kankholi Primary School at Jenda in Mzimba.