Bright Msaka and Ben Phiri at the funeral

A sombre mood engulfed thousands of people from all works of life on Monday who gathered to pay last respect and lay to rest Senior Chief Kapichi at his Khonjeni headquarters in Thyolo District.

Born Charles Fyson Mpina, the senior chief died after a short illness on 7th July, 2023.

He died at the age of 79.

Among the notable dignitaries who attended the funeral were Deputy Minister of Local Government Hon. Owen Chomanika, former Minister and parliamentarian for the area Hon. Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri, Senior chiefs, government officials, business community and former minister of Justice Hon. Bright Msaka who represented former state president and Democratic Progressive Party leader Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Speaking on behalf of former President Mutharika, Bright Msaka said the nation has lost a great man who preached peace and was champion of development in the area whose demise has left a gap that will not be too easy to fill.

He further described the death as a blow to the nation.

Senior chief Kapichi is survived by four children and four grandchildren.