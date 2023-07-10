Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma says Malawians should be patient because President Lazarus Chakwera is fine-tuning the country and preparing Malawians for a better future.

The remarks were made on Saturday 8th during a rally which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top officials conducted at Chilowamatambe headquarters in Kasungu South East Constituency.

Addressing the rally, director of strategic planning who is also Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma said president Chakwera is fine-tuning the country through various developmental projects being undertaken across the country.

Ng’oma who was also the guest of honour at the rally, said that the citizenry needs to exercise patience, considering that the country has been going through numerous challenges which have greatly affected development of the country.

“The economy is now taking the right direction, so we are urging people to support President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

“The president is fine-tuning the country and preparing the country for a better and promising future for the citizenry to fully benefit,” he said.

MCP Deputy Secretary General Catherine Gotani Hara called upon members of the party to register in abundance for them to vote during the 2025 general elections.

Hara further thanked MCP members in Kasungu district for their unwavering support for Chakwera and MCP.

On her part, Member of Parliament for the area Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda zeroed in on the need for the citizenry to join hands and embrace hardworking spirit for the country to develop.

Some notable figures present at the rally include; Regional Chairman for Central Region Zebron Chilondola, Minister of Gender Jean Sendeza and Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima.