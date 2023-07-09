It is not too early to say “It’s Coming Home” as the Flames have registered another Group B victory after flaming up Seychelles 2-0 to move inches away from the semifinal of 2023 Cosafa Cup.

Goals from Christopher Kumwembe and Lanjesi Nkhoma were enough for the Patrick Mabedi boys to grab a second victory and stay on the top of Group B with six points and just need a point to go into another stage.

The Flames played superbly as they played most balls in the opponent’s half and created 15 shots on target against two of which if the chances were utilised Malawi would have won with more goals.

Malawi just need a point in Tuesday’s last group B match against Comoros at Moses Mabhinda Stadium and if that happens then a semi-final against Group C winners will beckon.

In a post-interview, Flames interim Coach Patrick Mabedi bemoaned lack of utilising the chances by his boys but he was quick to praise his boys for the nice performance displayed on Sunday evening.

“We could have won with four goals or more, in the first half we did not do better but I am happy that the boys used what I told them during the halftime,” said Mabedi.

Malawi are on top of Group B with six points seconded by Comoros who have three points as the same as third placed Zambia who are only being separated by goal difference.