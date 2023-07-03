A non-profit organisation in Chikwawa has vowed to keep on fighting to reduce cases of fistula by among others enhancing the dissemination of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) information through different platforms.

In an interview, Community Forum Organisation (COFO) executive director Joshua Malunga said their organisation is working in protecting young people in the district by integrating matters of SRHR with existing harmful cultural practices and early marriages which contribute to fistula.

Malunga said they have implemented different initiatives in the bid to reduce the cases of fistula in the lower shire district.

“We are actively working towards reducing fistula cases through construction of health facilities such as under-five clinics in some hard to reach areas of the district, this is under Health for All project.

“We are also at the moment implementing a Real Life project which aims at disseminating SRHR information through digital platforms to increase access to information among young people. We believe that there is need to fill information gap which is there,” said Malunga.

The organisation also identifies and connects women living with fistula to health service providers. One of the women who asked to only be identified as Catherine said she is now cured.

“COFO team encouraged me and helped me to go to Bwaila hospital for repairing where I was helped and now I am fistula-free, I am very grateful,” she said.

In Malawi, it is estimated that about 2000 new cases of obstetric fistulas are documented every year and that two to eight women in every 1000 women are at risk of developing the condition at the time of delivery.