Alliance for Democracy-AFORD President Enoch Chihana says he has solutions to Malawi’s economic challenges and he can implement the solutions if elected as president.

He was speaking on Sunday during AFORD’s 30th anniversary celebrations at Nchalo in Chikwawa.

Speakers at the rally accused Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Government of failing Malawians to fulfil

campaign promises such as ending corruption, introducing cheap farm inputs, creating jobs creation and reducing passports prices

On his part, Chihana described Malawi as a sinking ship

“We are in the “titanic” ship with no captain to provide the necessary direction and basic needs to run a thriving economy and uplift people’s lives.

“If Malawi was an institution, it would have been shut down owing to shortage of forex, fuel, fertiliser and food for ultra-poor citizens,” said Chihana whose party is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance.

He added by telling the masses that he is here to end this if given a chance to lead Malawians in the next elections.

“I am here to provide solutions and I will demonstrate this in the first 100 days upon being elected to office in 2025,” he said.

AFORD was the first party to fight for multiparty democracy and was formed by Chakufwa Simbiyamoto Chihana in 1993.

