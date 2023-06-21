President Lazarus Chakwera arrived in the country last night from Accra, Ghana where he attended the 30th annual meetings of the African Export Import (AFREXIM) Bank.

The president jetted in through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Tuesday night and was welcomed by Vice President Saulos Chilima and other government officials.

While in Ghana, the President, among other highlights, participated in a panel discussion as part of the events marking the bank’s 30th annual meeting where he rooted for the inclusion of women and the youth in the development space by taking them on board in continental trade.

He further called on the sustainability of platforms that facilitate skills sharing among countries, all to foster an all-inclusive, economic, continental powerhouse.

The president has since signed an agreement where the AfreximBank has made a commitment to provide an estimated K935 billion to Malawi through Export Development Fund which is expected to be used for the establishment of industrial parks in the country this year.

Following the agreement, government is also set to propel the establishment of mega farms which will see the fulfilment of one its most prominent pillars in the agenda 2063.

The bank’s meeting which was held under the theme “Delivering the Vision, building prosperity for Africans,” brought together a pool of African leaders who, among other things, agreed on the significance of putting in place deliberate instruments to propel the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfreximBank is also working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Union, in setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA, to which Malawi is party.

Chakwera attended the meeting upon the invitation of AfreximBank and was paid a courtesy call by the bank’s president and chairman of the board of directors, Benedict Oramah and his team.

Reported by Rachel Gonani

