Chakwera arrives in Ghana

President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Accra, Ghana, through Kokota International Airport to attend the 30th Annual Meeting of Afrexim Bank.

Upon arrival, the President was greeted by Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, and Ghanaian High Commissioner to Malawi, Khadija Iddrisu.

During his visit to Ghana, the President will engage in bilateral meetings with Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afrexim Bank, Benedict Oramah.

Preparations for the bank’s annual meeting, scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday at the Accra International Conference Centre, are currently underway.

Every year, the bank’s shareholders gather for this meeting, which is being held in Ghana this year under the theme “Delivering the Vision, Building Prosperity for Africans.” African and Caribbean leaders, senior government officials, policymakers, corporate leaders, bankers, and academics will be in attendance.

Some of the notable speakers at the meeting include Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group; and Didier Drogba, President of the Drogba Foundation.

Afrexim Bank is a pan-African supranational multilateral financial institution established in 1993 with the support of the African Development Bank. It serves as a financial provider for African governments and private businesses, aiming to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade by providing trade and project finance, guarantees and credit insurance, as well as information and advisory services to its clients.

The bank is owned by 50 African governments, African continental, regional and sub-regional institutions, African private investors and nationals, as well as international financial institutions and economic organizations.

In Malawi, the bank has recently committed to providing funds amounting to K932 billion through the Export Development Fund to develop two of the country’s four industrial parks—one in Matindi, Blantyre, and another in Area 55, Lilongwe—expected to commence this year.

Additionally, Afrexim Bank is also providing funding for the mega farms, one of Chakwera’s flagship programs.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24