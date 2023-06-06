FIFA sends condolences to Malawi

…flags lowered at half-mast at FIFA headquarters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent condolences to the Football Association of Malawi and family and friends of Nyungwe United Football Club after players and supporters of the club were involved in an accident on Saturday night which killed 24 people.

The club’s players and supporters were traveling on a truck, which overturned on their way back to their district.

The accident claimed the lives of 24 people with dozens injured.

In a statement released by the soccer governing body, Infantino said:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the road accident involving members of Nyungwe United Football Club who were returning after playing a domestic fixture,” said Infantino.

President Infantino added that: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people who lost their lives, those who have been injured in this tragic accident, and the staff at the Football Association of Malawi at this difficult time.”

At FIFA’s headquarters, flags were lowered to half-mast in memory of those who lost their lives in a road accident after a football match in Malawi

Malawi FA President Walter Nyamilandu described the club as a community club in which the fans and players have a special bond.

The burial ceremony for the deceased took place on Monday, where top government officials, Nyamilandu, football club officials, and Malawians paid special tribute to the departed souls.

