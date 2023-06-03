MANEB organizes deferred exams for students whose fees were embezzled

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has said it will administer deferred exams for students whose examination fees were embezzled by school officials.

The examination body has said the exams will be administered towards the end of this month for Primary School Leavi9ng Certificate of Education (PSCLE) candidates.

“MANEB will end June administer deferred examinations to PSLCE candidates who registered for 2023 examinations but could not sit for the examinations due to embezzlement of identity card fees by some school administrators,” the exam body has said in a statement.

It has since urged all schools with candidates who were affected by this problem to write MANEB Executive Director by 7th June 2023 providing the candidates’ details.

During the PSLCE exams last month, it was revealed that over 90 students were not been allowed to sit for the exams across Malawi after officials from their schools embezzled money meant for the students’ examination fees.

In Mangochi, 52 students were affected while in Dedza and Dowa over 40 students were affected.

Last month, Dowa Magistrate’s Court convicted a teacher at Manondo Primary School in the district for misappropriating K66 500 meant for exam fees for PSCLE candidates.

The conviction means that the teacher, Obed Kasamba, has lost his job in the civil service in line with the Malawi Public Service Regulations.

