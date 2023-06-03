Airlink to launch new Lilongwe and Blantyre routes

Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, will start operating flights between Johannesburg and both Lilongwe and Blantyre, Malawi from 23 September 2023.

Malawi will become the 16th country to be included in Airlink’s comprehensive route network.

Airlink has announced that it will fly comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on both new routes, which will operate three times a week.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster explained that the company sets out to provide travellers to and from Malawi with optimal connectivity through a wide choice of conveniently scheduled flights and connections within the region and, through our partners, to the rest of the world.

“In addition to supporting the revitalisation of tourism, Airlink’s new routes will also be able to play a key role in the current Malawi Growth and Development Strategy which aims to diversify the economy and build a wealthy, self-reliant and industrialised middle-income country,” explained Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Malawi is often referred to as “the warm heart of Africa” and was crowned as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel Top Countries in 2022. Tourist attractions include Lake Malawi (Africa’s third-largest, which is more like an inland sea), wildlife, adventure and its rich cultural heritage.

Airlink was established in 1992 and is Southern Africa’s premier privately-owned, regional airline. It serves destinations throughout Southern Africa as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island. In addition, Airlink offers worldwide connections through its 34 airline partners, which include many of the world’s best-known inter-continental carriers.

