Mnangagwa impressed with Malawi`s Tea and Macadamia factories

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Dambuzo Mnangagwa on Friday took a tour of Conforzi Plantations to appreciate the operations of the Tea and Macadamia Factory in Thyolo District.

Speaking after the tour, Mnangagwa said he was impressed with how the tea that his country consumes is processed and happy that they were consumers of such a high grade product.

“Malawian Tea is consumed in our country and I am happy that you put in so much care and pay attention to detail to give us a high quality tea,” he said.

Mnangagwa also said he wanted to appreciate how Macadamia coming from Malawi were produced and packaged, noting that the nuts were highly talked of in Zimbabwe.

“I wish I had time to even tour the Macadamia farms because I only had a chance to see the tea farms since I am told they are behind these factory houses. Still more, I am very happy to see where these products come from,” he said.

On his part, President Chakwera said his counterpart was visiting areas that help to bring in foreign currency to the country.

“Yesterday Mnangagwa visited the tobacco auction floors at Kanengo in Lilongwe before spending a night in Mangochi. Today he is touring the Tea and Macadamia estates,” he said.

Chakwera thanked the Zimbabwean people for the support rendered to Malawians, citing the most recent material and food relief items donated to the country during the Cyclone Freddy disasters which he said demonstrated togetherness.

Reported by Brenda Nkosi